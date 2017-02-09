Setapp for Mac Review

Now let's take a look at the negatives. Perhaps one of the bigger downsides to Setapp is that it doesn't have every app you'll need, and let's be honest, that's probably unrealistic for a newly launched service. However, it is nice to think that in the future the average Mac user might only need to install Setapp to get up and running with everything they need.

I know more apps will be added in the coming months, and I can only imagine it's one of MacPaws longer term goals to make Setapp one of the very first things a Mac user installs on a new machine. Only time will tell if they can do it.

You might also be wondering what happens if a developer removes their app from Setapp as this has potential to be catastrophic from a users point of view. The good news is you get to keep the app installed at its current version. I think this is an extremely well thought out feature. It's reassuring to know that an app you rely on won't suddenly disappear from your Mac when you need it most.

As long as you're happy with the subscription price, I honestly can't think of any downsides that should stop you from using the service.

Peace of Mind

I believe MacPaw is really on to something with Setapp. I've personally found it very useful to have so many apps on hand that I may not have found or purchased otherwise.

For example, I needed to convert some audio files from WAV to MP3 last week and instead of turning to Google or the Mac App Store, I looked in the Setapp folder. Sure enough, I found an app called Permute, and because it was included in Setapp, I knew it would be a decent app that could do the job.

And just yesterday I had a .rar file I needed to uncompress, I found an app called Archiver in Setapp to uncompress it. This is just two of the many occasions Setapp has saved me time and hassle.

It's reassuring to know that if I need to get something done on my Mac, there's probably an app in Setapp that can do it.

Setapp Cost

Setapp costs $9.99 a month. You get the first month free so you can test out all the apps, and no you don't need a credit card to sign-up. You can also cancel at any time (no long-term contracts).

I personally think the service is ridiculously cheap, especially when you consider there are over 60 high-quality apps included. If you purchased all of those apps outright It'd cost you over $2,000 (USD).